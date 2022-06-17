DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MOBI LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2583

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17192236

CODE: MOBI LN

ISIN: LU2023679090

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LN Sequence No.: 169121 EQS News ID: 1378201 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)