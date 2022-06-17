

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded higher on Friday after China's cabinet vowed to act decisively in ramping up support for the ailing economy.



Authorities will seize the window of opportunity and 'decisively enhance the strength (of policy), roll out all policy measures that are needed to stabilize the economy', the cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular meeting.



Investors were also reacting to comments by U.S. President Joe Biden to The Associated Press on Thursday that he saw reasons for optimism about the economy. A recession is 'not inevitable,' Biden said.



The benchmark DAX jumped 137 points, or 1.1 percent, to 13,175 after losing 3.3 percent the previous day.







