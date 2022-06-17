CryptoProcessing.com: refreshed branding to match the record-breaking success

3.6x growth in a year: another record for CryptoProcessing.com

TALLIN, Estonia, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading crypto payment provider CryptoProcessing.com by CoinsPaid reports a 128% year-on-year increase in the number of processed transactions and a 3.6x increase in payment volume in Q1 2022, with the all-time payment volume reaching €12 billion. The news coincides with a large-scale rebranding that reflects the platform's vibrant team-focused identity.

CryptoProcessing.com offers API-based solutions for accepting cryptocurrencies. It helps businesses to accept 30+ digital currencies from anywhere in the world, convert it into fiat on the fly, and withdraw directly to a bank account. It's the only triple cybersecurity audited crypto payment solution on the market and the largest by monthly transaction volumes.

A new brand style to match the success

The new sports identity of the company represents its leading position and motivation to succeed. As the company has achieved real market heights, it is appropriate to take the leadership seriously and adopt an identity that will further motivate its team and users to reach even bigger success.

Speaking about the rebranding, Eugen Kuzin, the Deputy Head of Marketing & PR, said:

"It was our team spirit and passion that helped us to become the biggest crypto payment provider in the world. We strive for victory and win together - that's why our business doubles every year. The new brand reflects this competitive attitude and the joy of winning that we share with our clients. We play in one team and make their business grow."

True to the new brand style, the team of CryptoProcessing.com even held an American football training session. Everyone, starting from the C-level executives to the sales team and designers, came together on the pitch - resulting in this galvanizing video.

As a part of the new branding concept, CryptoProcessing.com is planning a series of joint networking events for its partners and clients. Inspired by the spirit of athletic competitions, these events will help to strengthen cooperation and bring the company and its clients together as a single team to reach new heights together.

To check out the new branding, please, visit https://cryptoprocessing.com.

About CryptoProcessing.com & CoinsPaid



CryptoProcessing.com is a part of the CoinsPaid product suite. CoinsPaid is an EU-licensed and regulated company that serves over 800 global businesses with more than 7 million end customers. Its payment platform supports 50+ crypto and fiat currencies and every year successfully passes independent cybersecurity audits.

Apart from the CryptoProcessing.com payment gateway, CoinsPaid's crypto ecosystem features B2B and B2C crypto wallets, SaaS solutions, an OTC desk, and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842223/CryptoProcessing_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842224/CryptoProcessing_2.jpg

Contact:

Ilya Levanshyn

+48733627014

ilya.levanshyn@coinspaid.com