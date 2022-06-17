Anzeige
Freitag, 17.06.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 
Tradegate
17.06.22
09:03 Uhr
7,840 Euro
-0,080
-1,01 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.06.2022 | 12:31
Renewi plc: Long Term Incentive Plan grant and -3-

DJ Renewi plc: Long Term Incentive Plan grant and release of Deferred Annual Bonus shares.

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Long Term Incentive Plan grant and release of Deferred Annual Bonus shares. 17-Jun-2022 / 10:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      94,931

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume 94,931

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                       Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                               Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction            Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
b)                               Bonus Scheme. 
 
                                2022 award, first tranche 
 
 
                                Shares vested Shares vested 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                                GBPNIL     22,798

Aggregated information

d) 22,798

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Annemieke den Otter 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      20,432

Aggregated information

d) 20,432

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Helen Richardson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Group HR Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      10,533

Aggregated information

d) 10,533

- Aggregated volume

DJ Renewi plc: Long Term Incentive Plan grant and -2-

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Patrick Deprez 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Group Product Sales Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      8,319

Aggregated information

d) 8,319

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Baukje Dreimuller 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  General Counsel (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      10,612

Aggregated information

d) 10,612

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Mark Thys 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Commercial Belgium MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      13,099

Aggregated information

d) 13,099

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Marc den Hartog 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Commercial Netherlands MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      13,054

Aggregated information

d) 13,054

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

DJ Renewi plc: Long Term Incentive Plan grant and -3-

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  James Priestley 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Specialities Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,842

Aggregated information

d) 12,842

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Bas van Ginkel 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Group Strategy and Business Development Director 
                                  (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      10,060

Aggregated information

d) 10,060

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Maarten Buikhuisen 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Chief Information Officer (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      11,525

Aggregated information

d) 11,525

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Theo Olijve 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Mineralz & Water Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      10,834

Aggregated information

d) 10,834

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.