DJ Renewi plc: Long Term Incentive Plan grant and release of Deferred Annual Bonus shares.

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Long Term Incentive Plan grant and release of Deferred Annual Bonus shares. 17-Jun-2022 / 10:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 94,931

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume 94,931

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual b) Bonus Scheme. 2022 award, first tranche Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 22,798

Aggregated information

d) 22,798

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Annemieke den Otter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 20,432

Aggregated information

d) 20,432

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Helen Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 10,533

Aggregated information

d) 10,533

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 8,319

Aggregated information

d) 8,319

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Baukje Dreimuller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 10,612

Aggregated information

d) 10,612

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Thys 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Belgium MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 13,099

Aggregated information

d) 13,099

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marc den Hartog 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Netherlands MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 13,054

Aggregated information

d) 13,054

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialities Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,842

Aggregated information

d) 12,842

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bas van Ginkel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Strategy and Business Development Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 10,060

Aggregated information

d) 10,060

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Maarten Buikhuisen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Information Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 11,525

Aggregated information

d) 11,525

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Theo Olijve 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Mineralz & Water Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 10,834

Aggregated information

d) 10,834

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Daniel Post 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Transformation Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 11,465

Aggregated information

d) 11,465

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Griffin-Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 6,011

Aggregated information

d) 6,011

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contact

Company.secretary@renewiplc.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 169150 EQS News ID: 1378305 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 05:58 ET (09:58 GMT)