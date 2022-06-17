Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') would like to report that further to the news release on June 9, 2022, announcing the acquisition of EV Connect Solutions Inc. ("EVCS"), the Company has changed the name of its newly acquired subsidiary to Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions Inc. ("DMEVS"), www.dmevs.com.

"As we begin executing DMEVS' business operations, branding is a priority. The new name builds on the strong reputation and goodwill of the Datametrex brand and better positions DMEVS within the emerging global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.We look forward to launching DMEVS in a way that brings the utmost value and success to all", said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Telehealth and has recently entered the Electric Vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex' mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's EV business. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

