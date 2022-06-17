Drenthe, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - MESSIER (M87) is an improved fork of Tornado Cash that is now listed on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

After getting listed on CoinGecko, MESSIER has now been listed on CoinMarketCap.

MESSIER (M87) has become one of the most private ways to do Ethereum transactions. The token is backed by a treasury constructed on the black hole's transaction fees, providing M87 holders with a staking API and governance.

Following in the footsteps of Tornado Cash, M87 will ensure that there is no link between that address and the new one during deposit or withdrawals.

This is how it works:

When tokens are either deposited or withdrawn from M87, there is no link between that address and the new one. For this reason, anybody can request their funds to be sent to M87, and withdraw them into their non-custodial wallet. When this happens, the link between the initial sender and the recipient is then severed, thus ensuring financial privacy on the public blockchain.

Talking to the media, the spokesperson of MESSIER shared the reasoning behind the name: "Deriving its name from a giant elliptical galaxy in the constellation Virgo whose nucleus contains a black hole, M87 is the most potent known source of radio energy among the millions of galactic systems. As is evident, a black hole is a region of space in which gravity is so strong that even light cannot escape. This new token works on the same principle."

"We believe anonymity and encryption are the two true foundations of cryptocurrencies. We will do our best to deliver a better, more refined experience for all in a world where the screws of surveillance are constantly tightening," he further added.

The M87 contract has been properly audited and cannot be customized for any shady practices. On the main channel, M87 communicates in Morse to emphasize the goal of encryption and anonymity.

Find MESSIER on:

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/messier/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/messier

Website: https://messier.app

About MESSIER (M87)

Messier 87 (M87) is a fully decentralized black hole for private transactions on the Ethereum network. It is an improved fork of Tornado Cash.

