BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mrs Katrina Hart, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the Board of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc as a non-executive director with effect from 17 June 2022.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2439



Date: 17 June 2022