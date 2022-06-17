Anzeige
Freitag, 17.06.2022
PR Newswire
17.06.2022 | 13:34
82 Leser
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 17

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mrs Katrina Hart, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the Board of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc as a non-executive director with effect from 17 June 2022.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2439

Date: 17 June 2022

