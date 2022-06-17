BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, June 17
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mrs Katrina Hart, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the Board of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc as a non-executive director with effect from 17 June 2022.
Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2439
Date: 17 June 2022
