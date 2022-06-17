

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) on Thursday announced it is piloting Mexican Cauliflower Rice at 60 restaurants in Arizona, Southern California, and Wisconsin for a limited time.



The company's latest plant-based menu innovation is crafted with freshly grilled, riced cauliflower seasoned with the savory spices of Mexican rice. The new menu innovation is Keto, Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo, and made with grain-free ingredients.



Prepared in-restaurant daily, the fresh cauliflower rice is planned to be grilled in small batches on the plancha. The cauliflower rice would then be seasoned with a signature blend of spices including garlic, cumin, salt and paprika to give it the rich flavor and vibrant hue of Mexican rice.



The launch follows the success of Chipotle's Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice launched across all U.S. and Canadian restaurants in January 2021, resulting in an incremental sales lift while also attracting new guests. Chipotle estimates that one in five Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice orders in January 2021 was from guests trying Chipotle for the first time.



Chipotle is also offering, subject to conditions, a $0 delivery fee offer on orders of $10 or more that include Mexican Cauliflower Rice through June 21.







