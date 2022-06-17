Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) has succeeded in achieving its dual objectives of capital gains and a high and growing dividend. It has delivered an average annualised total return of 11.3% on an NAV basis over the 10 years to end May 2022, although its focus on income diversification (see chart below) and value means that performance has lagged the index return of 11.6% over this period. At the same time, dividend payments have increased at an average, inflation-beating rate of 5% per annum since inception. An enhanced dividend policy, announced in October 2021, is expected to see the annual dividend increase by at least 14.3% for the current financial year to end August 2022. This represents a prospective yield of 4.1%.

