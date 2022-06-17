TotalEnergies and Libya's national utility plan to build a massive solar park in the Sadada region, 280 kilometers southeast of Tripoli.General Electricity Company of Libya (Gecol), a state-owned utility, plans to build a 500 MW solar park in the Sadada region, 280 kilometers southeast of Tripoli, in partnership with French energy giant TotalEnergies. "This project is part of the framework agreement we signed with Libya's Renewable Energy Agency to implement a strategic plan to integrate more installed capacity from renewable energy sources into the country's grid," Gecol said, without providing ...

