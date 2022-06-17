Wearable Medical Device Market to Hit USD 132.5 billion by 2031| AI and 5G to Bolster Growth Potentials, Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable medical device market size stood at USD 18 billion in 2020. The market is expected to clock US$ ~132.5 billion by 2031 owing to increasing FDA-approved product launches, increasing adoption of AI and 5G, rising adoption of wearable devices among people for self-monitoring their health & fitness, increasing penetration of mobile platforms, and growing awareness and preference for home healthcare.

Growth Engines

Technological innovations and modernization of healthcare are two major factors that are transforming the way healthcare services are delivered. Constantly developing medical technologies like AI and increasing penetration of 5G technology are expected to enhance the efficiency of medical services provided to patients. The trend of wearable devices aims to help a person self-monitor their health activities and vitals and ensure their health & fitness.

Fitness trackers, biosensors, smartwatches are rapidly being adopted by the population as they have the ability to improve patient outcomes. Multiple technology companies have launched new products that are FDA approved for helping a person improve clinical outcomes. For instance, in April 2020, Samsung received medical approval for its blood pressure monitoring sensor that was present in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 since its launch in Nov 2019.

The global wearable medical device market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Device Type, Product Type, Application, Grade, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Device Type Segmentation'

Based on device type, the wearable medical device market has been segmented into:-

Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

The monitoring & diagnostic devices segment is further sub-segmented into Vital Signs Monitoring Devices [ECG/Heart Rate Monitors, Pulse Oximeters & Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, and Multi-parameter Monitors], Glucose Monitoring Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, and Fetal Monitoring & Premature Baby Monitoring Devices.

The therapeutic devices segment is further categorized into Pain Management Devices, Respiratory Therapy Devices, Rehabilitation Devices, Drug Delivery devices,s Hearing Aids, and Wearable Cardiac Defibrillators (WCDs). The monitoring & diagnostic devices segment held the largest market share in 2020.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, growing awareness about fitness and health among the population globally and increasing wearable monitoring product launches have played a key role in driving the segmental growth.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global wearable medical device market has been segmented into

North America

Europe , Asia Pacific

, Rest of the World (RoW).

North America held the largest market share in the global wearable medical device market. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing awareness of self-health management, and raising awareness and willingness to adopt wearable device technologies among Americans are some of the factors driving the growth of the wearable device market in this region. Moreover, increasing penetration of 3G and 4G networks and newer product launches are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global wearable medical device market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Apple Inc

Fitbit, Inc

Omron Healthcare, Inc

Medtronic

Garmin Ltd

GE Healthcare

Sotera Wireless, Inc

BioTelemetry, Inc

Dexcom, Inc

Among others

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 19.9 % 2031 Market Value USD 132.5 Billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Type, Product Type, Application, Grade

