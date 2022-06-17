KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases a Day 3 recap of the IMN Global ABS 2022 conference. The final day of the conference featured panels across a range of topics including blockchain, online and nonbank lenders, risk sharing, and asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP). A keynote address from the European Bank Authority as well as the Investor Roundtable rounded out the day.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Global ABS 2022: Day 2 Recap

Global ABS 2022: Day 1 Recap

European CLO Manager Style Comparisons

European CRE CLOs: An Emerging Asset Class

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005306/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, Head of European Research

+44 20 8148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com



Kali Sirugudi, European Structured Finance

+44 20 8148 1050

kali.sirugudi@kbra.com



Stephen Hughes, European Structured Finance

+44 20 8148 1004

stephen.hughes@kbra.com



Karl Cummins, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1240

karl.cummins@kbra.com



Christopher Noonan, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1225

christopher.noonan@kbra.com



Yee Cent Wong, European Ratings

+353 1 588 1260

yee.cent.wong@kbra.com



Business Development



Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com



Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com