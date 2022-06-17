Tongwei has also secured another massive polysilicon order and Golden Glass has invested in more heterojunction solar cell capacity. Furthermore, China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said 23.7 GW of new solar was deployed in China in the first five months of the year. The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), reported this week that the world's total solar cell capacity reached 423.5 GW at the end of 2021, which is 70% more than that the country had at the end of the previous year when total capacity reached 223.9 GW. China's total cell capacity reached 361 GW at the end of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...