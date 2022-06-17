In other news, Stellantis demonstrates wireless charging tech that transfers energy from road infrastructure to EVs, Toyota defies shareholder pressure to step up electrification efforts, and Volkswagen threatens to dethrone Tesla on EV sales by 2024.https://www.pv-magazine.com/2022/06/07/the-hydrogen-stream-hydrogen-cartridges-for-daily-life-applications-from-toyota/With limited range, long charging time and lack of charging stations among the key roadblocks on the way to mass adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEV), a group of researchers from the University of Florida in the United States ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...