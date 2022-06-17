French solar energy institute INES has developed new PV modules with thermoplastics and natural fibers sourced in Europe, such as flax and basalt. The scientists aim to reduce the environmental footprint and weight of solar panels, while improving recycling.From pv magazine France Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - are developing solar modules featuring new bio-based materials in the front and rear sides. "As the carbon footprint and the life cycle analysis have now become essential ...

