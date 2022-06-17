Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 2Q 2022 Business Update

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE SECOND QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, June 17, 2022 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862, or INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832