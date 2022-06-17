BH Macro Limited - Change to Board Committee Chairs
London, June 17
BH MACRO LIMITED
(the "Company")
Change to Board Committee Chairs
17 June 2022
The Company announces the following changes to the Board Committee Chairs:
- Ms Julia Chapman was appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee with effect from 17 June 2022.
- Ms Bronwyn Curtis was appointed as Chair of the newly established Remuneration and Nomination Committee with effect from 17 June 2022.
