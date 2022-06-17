Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKUX ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.06.2022 | 18:04
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Change to Board Committee Chairs

BH Macro Limited - Change to Board Committee Chairs

PR Newswire

London, June 17

BH MACRO LIMITED
(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Change to Board Committee Chairs

17 June 2022

The Company announces the following changes to the Board Committee Chairs:

  • Ms Julia Chapman was appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee with effect from 17 June 2022.
  • Ms Bronwyn Curtis was appointed as Chair of the newly established Remuneration and Nomination Committee with effect from 17 June 2022.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

BH MACRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.