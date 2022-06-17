BH Macro Limited - Change to Board Committee Chairs

BH MACRO LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Change to Board Committee Chairs

17 June 2022

The Company announces the following changes to the Board Committee Chairs:

Ms Julia Chapman was appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee with effect from 17 June 2022 .

Ms Bronwyn Curtis was appointed as Chair of the newly established Remuneration and Nomination Committee with effect from 17 June 2022.

