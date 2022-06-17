Plymouth, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Bear Market Financial Services is a financial service and retirement firm based in Minnesota and launched in 2021. Since its debut, the company has met with current and prospective retirees to help them navigate the current retirement landscape. Bear Market Financial Services understands that there is no "one size fits all" solution when it comes to retirement and is helping clients evaluate their retirement strategy and build secure nest eggs to achieve their retirement goals.

Owner and President Curtis James founded Bear Market Financial Services in 2021. James stepped into the financial services industry because of a retirement financial crisis his own family had endured. "I got into financial services because of my parents," says James. "They were set to retire at arguably the worst financial period in our country's history back in 2007. In 213 days, my parents lost 54% of their retirement nest egg, and on Monday, October 13, my dad was forced to go back to work. I saw firsthand the damage that poorly executed retirement planning can do to a family. What was supposed to be the happiest years of my parent's lives quickly became their biggest nightmare."

Wanting to prevent this same crisis from taking hold of other families, James built Bear Financial Services with the intent to educate families, protect their hard-earned nest eggs, and create retirement strategies that are meant to last. Clients can arrange appointments with Bear Market Financial Services to figure out where they are in their retirement stage, evaluate what their current retirement strategy is, discuss long-term retirement goals and objectives, address any concerns they may have, and break down some simple steps that will work for them. The company's three step approach is meant to help current retirees, those who are considering an early retirement, and late-age retirees who are an often overlooked group.

Some questions might be difficult to answer-such as "How prepared are you for unexpected life events?" or "What is your tolerance for financial risk?" - but Bear Market Financial Services believes that these are some of the most important ones to ask as they help create a stronger client portfolio. Bear Market Financial Services makes the process easier by offering a no-obligation 60 minute retirement consultation to better understand their clients and review their current strategies.

One-on-one time isn't the only way to learn more about their services, the company also hosts live educational events around the Minneapolis metro to teach the community about the retirement landscape. Though there are a total of six prepared for the month of June, Bear Market Financial Services holds these events every two weeks and has over 60 lined up for 2022.

Bear Market Financial Services, LLC is a financial service company based in Minnesota. CEO and President Curtis James has over ten years of experience within the financial industry and is a licensed insurance producer. To learn more about Bear Market Financial Services, please visit https://www.bearmarketfs.com/, or contact:

Bear Market Financial Services

2 Carlson Parkway N, Suite 220

Plymouth, MN 55447

+1-763-496-1254

info@bearmarketfs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128074