Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Energy Corporation (TSXV: SUU.H) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it is seeking TSX-V approval for a name change from Strathmore Plus Energy Corporation to Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Dev Randhawa, CEO stated, "The name change to Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. reflects the near-term growth potential of the Company and better reflects our commodity focus, and our progress in the mining jurisdiction State of Wyoming."

The Company further announces that is has granted 2,150,000 options pursuant to its option plan to certain Officers, Directors and consultants to the Company. The options are granted at an exercise price of $0.24 per share. The options are subject to a 2-year vesting period, with 1/6 of the options vesting on the grant day and the remaining options vesting on as to 1/6 every 6 months thereafter. The options expire 5 years from the date of the grant, subject to the optionees continuing to act as directors, officers or consultants of the Company.

About Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

