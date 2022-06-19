Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or "the Company"), a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced the appointment of Amir Rosentuler as Executive Chairman.

Mr. Rosentuler joined the MotorK Group in 2020 and has served as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company since 11 June 2021.

Mr. Rosentuler will continue to be a member of the Remuneration Committee and Chair of the Selection Nomination Committee of the Company, while the non-executive director Laurel Charmaine Bowden will replace him as a member of the Audit Committee.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK, Belgium and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 124 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.

