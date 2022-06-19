FACC: Aerospace supplier FACC AG presented its new cabin concept at the international aviation trade fair AIX. When creating the Bios Future Cabin, the main focus was placed on the needs of passengers and the use of sustainable materials. The company has opted for a resin derived from sugar cane, which has been optimized for use in aviation through intensive research work. "When redesigning the aircraft interior, we paid particular attention to making efficient use of the available space," explains CEO Robert Machtlinger. The result: 20% more room to move and 50% more storage space compared to current-generation aircraft. This was made possible by a design approach that integrates seamlessly with the load-bearing elements of the aircraft.FACC: weekly performance: -9.69% Flughafen Wien ...

