IRay Technology Co., Ltd: InfiRay Released New Series of Self-Developed Handheld Thermal Camera

YANTAI, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRay Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "InfiRay" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has today announced the release of its new M620 Handheld Thermal Camera with art-of-state InfiRay thermal CMOS technology.

Handheld thermal camera offers intuitive and intelligent mobile target detection and industrial thermal imaging with no contact temperature measurement required - providing them with a wide range of applications across a number of industries. InfiRay's latest handheld thermal camera can be used for industrial thermal imaging and temperature measurement in product R&D, HVAC inspection, equipment maintenance, electric inspection, electrical maintenance and more.

"In InfiRay, we are committed to providing our customers with world-class thermal imaging products and solutions. We are thrilled to launch our self-developed M620 Handheld Thermal Camera, which offers customers unparalleled accuracy, efficiency and portability in industrial thermal imaging" said Mr. Yu, Product Director of InfiRay.

InfiRay Tianxuan M620 Handheld Thermal Camera is another upgraded masterpiece of Tianxuan M family! Equipped with a self-developed and guaranteed detector of 12µm advanced technology, it brings industrial thermal imaging with the resolution of 640×512 and the high sensitivity of 35mK. Small hot spots can be easily captured. Its 23° narrow viewing angle is equivalent to about 2.4× optical zoom of 56° wide viewing angle, more conducive to medium and long distance measurement. The temperature measurement range is extended to 650°C, which is suitable for more industrial thermal imaging scenarios, such as mold steel temperature monitoring.

The product comes standard with a 32GB Micro SD card, with a maximum expandable capacity of 512GB, providing sufficient memory for long-time video recording and outdoor troubleshooting. Thanks to the overall design brought by the 12µm detector, M620 has the advantages of small size and 68% lighter weight than that of similar thermal cameras!

About InfiRay

InfiRay concentrates on developing thermal imaging technologies and products, with completely independent intellectual properties. InfiRay is committed to providing global customers with world-leading professional thermal imaging products and solutions. The main products include thermal-CMOS, thermal imaging modules, and handheld thermal cameras for industrial thermal imaging and night vision thermal imagers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833096/1.jpg