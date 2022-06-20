- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna Group provides a trading update - unfavorable product mix in the second quarter.
- • Husqvarna second quarter sales SEK 15.5 billion vs. estimate SEK 16.36 billion
- • Husqvarna operating margin impacted by the unfavorable product mix effect with low robotic mower sales and high sales of ride-on mowers
- • Says anticipated improved component supply for robotic mowers has not materialized, mainly due to the unexpected Covid-19 related lock-down in China
