- (PLX AI) - Norden Outlook FY net income USD 420-500 million, up from USD 340-420 million previously.
- • Says continues to leverage high and volatile tanker market rates and combined with recent dry cargo vessel sales
- • Says expected improvement is concentrated in Q2 and Q3, and reflects improved performances across both business units, with the majority anchored in the Freight Services & Trading business unit
- • CEO says benefitting from having shifted our short-term exposure increasingly towards the tanker market
