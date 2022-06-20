- (PLX AI) - Autoliv adapts to new business conditions and reiterates full-year indications.
- • Autoliv reiterates its full-year 2022 indications of an organic sales growth of around 12-17% and an adjusted operating margin of around 5.5%-7.0% based on the assumptions that global LVP will grow by 0-5%
- • Year-to-date, global LVP has been limited by supply side issues and COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, rather than by underlying market demand issues, Autoliv said
- • This led to more than 40% year-over-year Chinese LVP decline in April. May saw a recovery to around flat vs. May 2021
