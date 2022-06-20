DJ JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: "The Julius Prague" will Open Officially in July

JML FINANCE (LUXEMBOURG) SARL

13 April 2022

"The Julius Prague" will Open Officially in July

The Julius, Prague, a new hospitality experience offering 'a feeling of home' for the modern traveller, has revealed images for the first time ahead of its official opening on 4th July, 2022. Founded by the storied Julius Meinl family, retail pioneers and creators of the Viennese food emporium Julius Meinl am Graben, The Julius draws on a 160-year legacy of service, quality and innovation, and marks the family's first entry into the world of travel.

Designed by renowned architecture and design firm Matteo Thun & Partners, The Julius balances luxury and modern design with warmth, comfort and convenience. Evoking the timeless standard and spirit of European hospitality through a modern mind-set, The Julius offers a place to relax, explore, work and treat as a home in the city.

The Julius Prague has been created to cater for both short and long-term stays in generously sized residences. Spacious communal areas, relaxing lounges and professional co-working spaces enable guests to network, meet like-minded people or simply unplug.

Whether staying for one night, one month or more, guests experience the freedom of apartment living, with hassle-free access, easy-to-use technology and flexible amenities. Each booking is tailored to the needs and preferences of the guest, providing options such as an individual address for deliveries and detailed guides to help navigate the city as a local.

The Julius Prague is housed within a large scale neo-renaissance building in the heart of the New Town, just steps from Prague's Old Town gates. A central light-filled conservatory sits at the heart of the building and directly connects communal areas with access to the property's 168 individual residences.

Residences, communal areas and restaurants offer soft furnishings and a warm and clean colour palette, inspired by the works of the celebrated Czech artist Alphonse Mucha. The Emporium bistro and bar sits at the centre of the property offering the perfect setting for lunch or relaxed working during the day, before the lighting dims to a relaxed atmosphere, encouraging guests to enjoy the evening drinks and food menu. Sleek metallic finishes feature alongside modern tilework and comforting coloured seating, providing an understated feel of luxury, combined with statement lighting above.

In the residences, guests will find an individual living room and bedroom space, and in most cases an open-plan kitchen. Pastel colouring continues alongside elegant yet homely features such as oak wood floors, soft linen sheets and contemporary bathrooms.

Julius Meinl Vl., co-founder and CEO of The Julius, said: "For over 160 years, the Julius Meinl name has been synonymous with finesse, tradition and quality. Honouring our founding principles, the creation of The Julius is an exciting moment to not only look back on our legacy but to also establish a new future. It offers a chance to bring the expertise, experience, and enthusiasm of the Julius Meinl family to a new sphere of hospitality, to a new audience and to new destinations. Good customer service, quality products and an environment to embrace innovation - three simple yet fundamental values that underpin everything we do. Our aim is to set the highest possible benchmark in the hospitality sector."

Following the opening of The Julius Prague, the brand will expand internationally to new locations, with further details to be announced in due course.

For further information please contact:

Julius Meinl Living PLC

office@juliusmeinlliving.com

