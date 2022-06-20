

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) Monday said it plans to operate around 140,000 flights in the third quarter, carrying around 22 million passengers, with capacity planned to be 550 percent of the same period in 2021.



The company noted that demand for travel has returned with April and May passengers seven times the same months last year.



Meanwhile, due to the ongoing operational issues, easyJet now expects its third quarter capacity to be around 87 percent of FY19 levels, and Q4 to be around 90 percent of FY19 levels.



The company noted that aviation industry across Europe is experiencing operational issues with root causes similar to the post covid supply chain issues. The challenges include air traffic control delays and staff shortages in ground handling and at airports. This results in increased aircraft turnaround times and delayed departures which have a knock-on effect resulting in flight cancellations.



EasyJet projects a cost impact from disruption, coupled with the enhanced resilience easyJet is putting in place this summer, from additional wet leased aircraft, crew costs and airport charges. The company will exceed the previously provided operating CASK ex fuel guidance.



The company said, 'Booking momentum has continued with demand for travel this summer remaining strong, with Q3 currently 86 percent sold with ticket yields up c.2 percent and Q4 48 percent sold and ticket yields up c.14 percent. This Q4 booking position is broadly in line with where we were at the same point in FY19.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EASYJET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de