

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee firmed against the U.S. dollar in late morning deals on Monday, as growing fears over a recession weighed on the latter.



Investors await speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell this week for more clues about the monetary policy outlook.



Major central banks, including the Fed, delivered rate hikes last week, renewing worries about a a potential global recession.



The Indian rupee touched a 10-day high of 77.89 against the greenback from Friday's close of 77.92. If the rupee rises further, 76.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.







