Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 20
[20.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,480,952.17
|8.7015
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|883,931.39
|87.6916
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.06.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,847,917.07
|97.6119
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|153,062.00
|USD
|10,410.0000
|17,161,185.59
|112.1192
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|132,229.00
|GBP
|0
|14,795,724.56
|111.8947
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|341,641.00
|EUR
|0
|37,621,452.02
|110.1198
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|74,159.00
|CHF
|0
|7,785,233.06
|104.9803
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|66,181,678.33
|8.8043
