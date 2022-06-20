Scandion Oncology is a Danish biotechnology company that specialises in developing drugs to reverse chemotherapy resistance. Its lead asset, SCO-101, is being investigated as an add-on therapy to existing treatments in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and unresectable pancreatic cancer (PC). Management's clinical programme is spearheaded by the Phase II CORIST study in FOLFIRI-resistant mCRC, from which we expect crucial proof-of-concept results in Q322. The company is also pursuing the Phase Ib PANTAX trial in PC. Assuming proof-of-concept is met, the positioning of SCO-101 in higher lines of mCRC treatment will be essential to maximise value, in our view. We value Scandion Oncology at SEK586.5m or SEK18.3 per share.

