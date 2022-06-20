Recently, Chery Group released sales data for May: The group sold 85,380 vehicles in May, a year-on-year increase of 29.7%; from January to May, Chery sold 370,066 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 6.2%. In terms of exports, sales in May reached 27,434 units, a year-on-year increase of 41.1%. From January to May, the cumulative sales volume reached 112,427 units, an increase of 18.4%, continuing to set a new records.

Chery has insisted on mastering core technologies since its establishment, and is known as "Technical Chery". With six major R&D centers in the world, Chery has gathered more than 5,000 R&D elites, and achieved outstanding results in traditional fuel technology, new energy, intelligence and other fields. After more than 20 years of exploration in the field of new energy vehicles, Chery has formed a leading edge technology with four major vehicle platforms, five general subsystems and seven core technologies. In terms of global market expansion, Chery is the first Chinese auto company to export vehicles, CKD parts, engines, vehicle manufacturing technologies and equipment to the world.

Up until now, Chery has exported to more than 80 countries and regions. Established 10 factories, more than 1,500 overseas dealers and service outlets overseas, and has accumulated 10 million global users, including 2 million overseas users, ranking first for 19 consecutive years.

Chery also actively practices in social welfare and fulfills its responsibilities as a "global corporate citizen". In terms of social employment, ecological environment protection and public welfare and charity, it actively seeks a connection between corporate development and social development, so as to achieve a better relationship with consumers, employees, partners and society. Harmony, and common development of all relevant stakeholders bring excellent products and services to global users, while at the same time shows Chery's global presence and humanistic care.

