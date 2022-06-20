Waga Energy

20-Jun-2022

CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable Meylan, France, 20/06/2022- Waga Energy (FR0012532810 - WAGA), the European specialist in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfill gas, announces that, as of June 20, 2022, it will be included in three CAC-family indexes: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable. The inclusion of Waga Energy's shares in these indexes follows an analysis of the share by Euronext based on its free float market cap and illustrates investor interest in the development of the company. Founded in 2015, Waga Energy operates 13 RNG production unit in France, representing an installed capacity of 480 GWh/year. Twelve units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. The Euronext Paris Indexes' Scientific Committee took this decision during its quarterly review of these indexes on June 9, 2022. The CAC Family is reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December. The full annual review is in September. Waga Energy was also included in the Euronext's Tech Leaders initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies. Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies listed on one of the seven major European stock exchanges (Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan and Oslo). About Waga Energy Waga Energy (ISIN: FR0012532810, symbol: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as "biomethane") by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated. Waga Energy operates 13 WAGABOX units in France, representing an installed capacity of 480 GWh/year. Twelve units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and the helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com Follow us on LinkedIn

