Waga Energy
Waga Energy is joining the Euronext's indexes
CONTACT
Laurent Barbotin
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: Download the press release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Waga Energy
|2 chemin du Vieux Chêne
|38240 Meylan
|France
|Phone:
|(33) 772 771 185
|E-mail:
|laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
|Internet:
|www.waga-energy.com
|ISIN:
|FR0012532810
|Euronext Ticker:
|WAGA
|AMF Category:
|Inside information / Other releases
|EQS News ID:
|1378747
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1378747 20-Jun-2022 CET/CEST