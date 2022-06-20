A Chinese-US research group has designed a proton exchange membrane fuel cell with an electrocatalyst. The scientists said the device shows remarkable stability and low performance losses.An international research group has designed a proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell based on a hybrid electrocatalyst with lower platinum content. They claim it has remarkable stability and lower performance losses than other types of hybrid electrocatalysts. They fabricated the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) catalyst with platinum and iron (Pt-Fe) alloy nanoparticles on highly dispersed Pt and Fe single ...

