DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7685

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11561259

CODE: LEMD LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 169290 EQS News ID: 1378903 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378903&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)