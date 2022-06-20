DJ Julieta Barcelona; the city muse

Julieta Barcelona; the city muse

Always reinventing itself that's is the main catchphrase of the brand, within their shoes, bags and accessories collection. Just perfect for the contemporary working woman

Julieta Barcelona began with the nessesity to create a shoe comfortable and elegant, with enough ergonomic support, stylish and versatile to take every woman from the boardroom to the cocktail hour.

Handmade in Barcelona a vibrant, unique and multicultural city that inspires design and one of the best European shoemaking industries. Every product is produced & manufactured at Julieta Barcelona own atelier, focusing on quality, sustainability and slow fashion, creating everlasting products for many seasons.

Each heel is handcrafted with the strictest standards, always selecting the best leathers and materials of the highest quality. All combined with the mastery of traditional Spanish craftmanship and supervised by a team of experts.

Each completed pair is hand-checked to ensure the statement finish Julieta Barcelona is known for.

The shoe last and shape are specially developed to distribute the weight of the body throughout the foot, making the heel incredibly comfortable to wear. Additionally, the soles are enriched with cushioned padding.

From idea to reality, a Julieta Barcelona heel can take up to 3 months to craft, with each step of the process requiring specific expertise.

Sketches are interpreted by the pattern makers, who develop the design and create a unique mold. New styles are perfected with millimetric precision to achieve a balanced fit and maximum lightness.

The handbags and accessories collection is made to order and handcrafted by local traditional artisans, each one can be personalized, making each piece unique and special.

Julieta Barcelona has set out to create fuctional seasonal collections that allow women to enjoy their daily lives with comfort and sophistication.

