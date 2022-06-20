The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority says its novel redox flow battery stack offers better electrolyte distribution, which could result in higher power densities and lower manufacturing costs.The Research and Development Centre of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has filed a patent for a redox flow battery stack. The utility claims it will lead to higher power densities and lower production costs. "The new patent solves a major challenge in flow batteries," DEWA said in a statement. "Conventional redox flow battery stack has inactive sites at the edges of the cell which restrict ...

