Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2022 / 10:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 92.7853
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1088940
CODE: USIG LN
ISIN: LU1285959703
