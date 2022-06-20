DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2022 / 10:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 172.2714

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 380332

CODE: GILI LN

ISIN: LU1407893301

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 169334 EQS News ID: 1379017 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)