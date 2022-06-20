DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.6667
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 918111
CODE: CLUS LN
ISIN: LU2055175025
