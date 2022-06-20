Aptean Inc.: Tony's Chocolonely Selects Aptean Food & Beverage ERP to Modernize Production at New Facility in Belgium

Solution delivers total visibility to support B Corp certified customer's supply chain processes

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 20, 2022, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that Tony's Chocolonely, an international, B Corp certified impact company based in the Netherlands, is implementing Aptean Food & Beverage ERP at a production facility it acquired last year in Belgium. The digital solution will modernize operations at the plant and give better production insights.



Founded in Amsterdam and now available in markets across the world, Tony's Chocolonely is focused on ending slavery and child labor in the cocoa industry while creating ethically sourced premium chocolates. To achieve this, Tony's builds long-term partnerships with farmer cooperatives through fair pricing, coaching and education programs. A key pillar of Tony's mission is to lead by example, which the team does by ensuring their chocolate is made from cocoa beans that are 100% traceable.

With this mission at the forefront, Tony's can more confidently track products at its production location thanks to Aptean's award-winning Food & Beverage ERP. The solution streamlines financial, logistics and production operations while boosting overall processing efficiency.

"We wanted to optimize production and logistics efforts while continuing to maintain our high standards for tracing," said Feike van der Werf, IT Manager at Tony's Chocolonely. "Aptean Food & Beverage ERP takes a cloud-first approach and simplifies the backward integration process to reimagine shopfloor production tracking, adding mobile functionality and other digital features. They have in-depth knowledge of the food and beverage industry, so we saw them as the best option for us. Working with Aptean supports our current needs and sets us up with a strong team to help us scale more easily in the future."

Aptean Food & Beverage ERP is designed with standard features that are critical for food and beverage companies, including recipe tracking, allergen management and quality control. With proprietary features built upon the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform, Aptean's cloud-based software solution mitigates the risk of system downtime and eliminates the need for costly time-consuming upgrades, helping businesses continue to grow.

"Tony's Chocolonely is a fast-growing, international company with a great mission. We're thrilled to take this first step in creating a long-term partnership," said Duane George, Aptean's General Manager, EMEA and APAC. "By implementing this software now, the team at Tony's Chocolonely is poised to expand in-house production activities without compromising their exemplary standards, so they can continue inspiring others to join them in creating a slavery-free cocoa industry."

About Tony's Chocolonely

Tony's Chocolonely exists to put an end to slavery and exploitation in the cocoa industry. It's not your average chocolate company, but rather an impact company that happens to make chocolate. Founded in Amsterdam by three Dutch journalists from the TV show "Keuringsdienst van Waarde," Tony's Chocolonely has been fighting for slave-free chocolate since 2005. The mission is to make all chocolate worldwide 100% slave free. They buy the cocoa beans directly from partner cooperatives and work intensively with them. They're leading by example to show the world that chocolate can be made differently. And so they inspire others to follow them. Tony's Chocolonely, Fairtrade and B-Corp certified, has grown to become the largest chocolate brand in the Netherlands and is now available in multiple markets like the USA, England, Germany, Belgium and Scandinavia. But they can't achieve their mission alone. The more people choose slave-free chocolate and share Tony's story, the sooner 100% slave-free chocolate will become the norm. The choice is yours. Are you in?

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

