StoneX Financial Inc., a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), congratulates the men's and women's Saracens rugby teams after a very successful season.

Saracens Women were crowned as champions of the Premier 15s while the men's team made it to the Gallagher Premiership final this past weekend.

Philip Smith, Chief Executive, EMEA of StoneX Financial Ltd, commented: "I would like to share my congratulations from all at City Index and StoneX to Saracens on what has been a truly tremendous season. Saracens Women brought home their third title in four years and the men's team reached the final in their first season back in the Premiership. This illustrates why Saracens are one of the most recognisable and successful symbols in club rugby.

"We are delighted with our continued partnership as lead sponsor. The hard work and dedication shown by the players, staff and supporters represents how we at StoneX work on behalf of our clients. We are already looking forward to taking our seats for the 2022/23 season at StoneX Stadium."

Lucy Wray, CEO of Saracens, commented"StoneX and City Index took a chance on Saracens and their backing is a massive reason why this season has been so successful for the club both on and off the pitch. They have literally stood shoulder to shoulder with us and we could not be prouder to call them our partners. The women's victory in the Premier 15s was special in so many ways but it is huge credit to a group of individuals that worked enormously hard for each other. The men reaching the final in their first season back in the Gallagher Premiership is commendable and down to incredible talent, togetherness, loyalty, immense hard work and resilience by so many. We didn't quite take home the trophy but nothing should take away from the achievement. We look forward to driving our partnership even further and enjoying many more memories together."

City Index is part of StoneX group. StoneX Group Inc. is a global financial services network that connects its clients to nearly all major financial markets worldwide, and to the expertise, tools and intelligence they need to succeed in those markets. Through a unique combination of institutional-grade market access and high-touch service, StoneX provides access to 36 derivatives exchanges, 180 foreign exchange markets, nearly every global securities marketplace and a number of bi-lateral liquidity venues.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 3,200 employees serve more than 50,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 370,000 active retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

