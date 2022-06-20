Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig! Ist das die Revolution im „P2E“-Sektor?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8CE ISIN: US8618961085 Ticker-Symbol: I4F 
Frankfurt
20.06.22
08:06 Uhr
68,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STONEX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STONEX GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5071,0012:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STONEX GROUP
STONEX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STONEX GROUP INC68,00+0,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.