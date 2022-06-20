Hemcheck: Clinical evaluation study completed with very good results at a university hospital in France

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck, together with a university hospital in southern France, has successfully completed an evaluation study of Hemcheck's products (v-Test), at the local clinical laboratory. This study confirms that the tests have high performance and that they have strong correlation with proven reference methods while at the same time confirm the usefulness of the products for e.g. diagnostic use

The results are preliminary and will be finalized and then published in a scientific journal, after which more detailed information can be provided.

- It is very positive that we continue to complete important clinical studies in different countries to create local evidence, which will also help our sales efforts. We look forward to the results being published and to continuing discussions with the hospital about potential next steps, says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46761088191

Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

