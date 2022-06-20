The "United Kingdom (UK) Potato Chips (Savory Snacks) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Potato Chips market in United Kingdom registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.20% during the period 2015 to 2020 with a sales value of GBP 1,767.98 Million in 2020, an increase of 6.30% over 2019. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2018, when it grew by 6.67% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2016, when it fell by -1.60% over 2015.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2015-2020 and illustrative forecast to 2025 premised on Covid-19 hit, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Potato Chips and its variants

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2017 to 2020 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Dollar Stores, Variety Store General Merchandise Retailers, Cash Carries and Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores Gas Stations, Department Stores, Drug Stores Pharmacies, Chemists/Pharmacies, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, eRetailers, Food Drinks Specialists, Health Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets Supermarkets, Direct Sellers, Others, On Trade, Vending Machines, Other Specialist Retailers, Tobacco Specialists) where ever applicable.

Due to on going large scale uncertainties in the market due to COVID-19 pandemic, the research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to United Kingdom's Potato Chips (Savory Snacks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope

Overall Potato Chips (Savory Snacks) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2015 to 2025

Value and Volume terms for the top brands

Distribution channel sales analytics from 2017-2020

Key Topics Covered:

1 Potato Chips Market Overview

2 The United Kingdom Potato Chips Market Analytics, 2015-25

2.1 Potato Chips Value Analytics, 2015-25

2.1.1 Potato Chips Market by Value, 2015-25

2.2 Potato Chips Volume Analytics, 2015-25

2.2.1 Potato Chips Market by Volume, 2015-25

3 The United Kingdom Potato Chips Brand Analytics, 2017-20

3.1 Potato Chips Brand Analytics by Value, 2017-20

3.2 Potato Chips Brand Analytics by Volume, 2017-20

4 The United Kingdom Potato Chips Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2017-20

4.1 Potato Chips Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2017-20

5 Appendix

