One again at peace to fly started as a photography agency and is now turning into a movement to improve the world. The founder of @oneagainatpeacetofly aims to use her art to raise resources to support various societal causes.





One again at peace to fly offers photography services. It was developed by a French girl, who has been committed to all levels of the creative process, handling stylism, set design, make-up, photography, and retouching to produce her momentous and eccentric pictures, and remained anonymous. But now, she is stepping away from the shadow to exist under the name of the digital artist @acidlustyle.

Using Pictures for a Greater Cause

Influenced by intense colors, the artist has a style to her photography. The director confessed to having always wanted to be involved in philanthropy. She chose to invest her own money from her other job to finance the gear and decors of her artistic project. Eventually, the financial support of her online community could be entirely redirected towards the charity of her choice while using her art as leverage for change.

The artist uses One again at peace to fly to bring awareness to various social or environmental issues; hence, the series of pictures posted on her Instagram page raises a question about a current matter in the world, either through a clear depiction or with hidden meanings. Therefore, her photographs have one commonality: their power to evoke an emotion in the audience while raising an appetite for change in each field and funding a relevant charity.

For instance, she created a feathered-themed series of posts and organized a crowdfunding campaign for the LPO, an association that protects birds. Moreover, she completed her nature series and donated the proceeds to a charity that ensures the preservation of the Amazon flora and fauna. And the whole process all boils down to visually connecting pictures with a critical issue, and then with a solution that resides within tangible streams of new resources for the concerned non-profit organization.

As she stated, "the world needs many helping hands, and I want mine to join them," which supports her aim to reach 100k in donations and beyond within a few years. The founder of One again at peace to fly created a revolutionary approach by combining social and environmental welfare with her passion for photography.

Interested people can discover her artistic work on her Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbSub_2IKEH





