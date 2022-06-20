

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday after falling sharply last week on worries about a recession and bets of bigger interest-rate hikes from major central banks.



Meanwhile, last-minute talks between unions and train companies are set to continue today ahead of planned walkouts on most major lines.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 0.6 percent to 7,056 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Banks topped the gainers list, with Barclays and Lloyds Bank rising 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. HSBC Holdings shares were up more than 3 percent.



EasyJet shares tumbled 3.5 percent after the airline announced plans to cut more flights over the busy summer period in response to staff shortages and flight caps at London Gatwick and Amsterdam.



Associated British Foods edged up slightly after reporting an increase in fiscal third-quarter revenue.



SThree, a pure-play specialist staffing business, jumped 5.5 percent after it forecast annual profit above market expectations.







