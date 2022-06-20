Anzeige
20.06.2022 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Qlosr Group AB (316/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Qlosr Group AB's annual general meeting, held on
May 25, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations
1:200. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 21,
2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 QLOSR B       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:200
Current ISIN:                SE0005594801    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 20, 2022    
New ISIN code:                SE0018169195    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 21, 2022    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
