Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Energy Corporation (TSXV: SUU.H) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial results from a scintillometer survey at their Night Owl uranium project in the Shirley Basin district of Wyoming. Strathmore has confirmed elevated levels of gamma radiation at the surface including readings over 9,999 counts per second (cps). This survey was performed by Terrence Osier, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore, using a GR-110G portable gamma ray scintillometer. The high levels of surface radiation were located along outcrop and surveyed on June 12, 2022. Strathmore will be sending grab samples to a certified assay lab for radiometric, equilibrium, and chemical analyses as the work continues. Strathmore plans on a larger work program to determine the extent of mineralization on the Night Owl property. A surface exploration permit, to include trenching and shallow drilling, will be applied for over the coming weeks.

The survey was conducted in an area that was historically trenched and a limited amount of mineralized material excavated in the 1950-60s (approximately 93 tons @ 0.245 U3O8). The extent of radiologically elevated outcrop, ranging from 200 to 9,999+ cps, was approximately 400 feet long by 30-50 feet wide. An area of higher concentrated counts (4,000-9,999+) had been in part previously exposed and mined, covering approximately 50 by 50 feet. The uranium mineralization is contained within a brecciated zone lying at the unconformable contact between the Mississippian Madison Formation (limestone) and the overlying Pennsylvanian-Permian Casper Formation (sandstone).

Technical Advisor Mr. DeJoia stated, "I first became aware of the Night Owl property in the 1970s when I helped the original owners mobilize a drill rig to the property. Having these results come back on our first day of work on the property justifies a lot of the curiosity I have had over the last 45 years. I believe we have something special here and am looking forward to a more detailed examination of our Night Owl property."





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3282/128272_074c60a2c4d25b3f_002full.jpg





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3282/128272_074c60a2c4d25b3f_003full.jpg





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3282/128272_074c60a2c4d25b3f_004full.jpg

Natural gamma radiation that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld GR-110G/E portable gamma ray scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

About Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128272