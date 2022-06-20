Nasdaq Stockholm AB: GPX Medical AB changes name to Neola Medical AB (317/22)

As from June 28, 2022, GPX Medical AB will be listed under its new company name, Neola Medical AB. New company name: Neola Medical AB ------------------------------------------ New short name: NEOLA ------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0014829255 ------------------------------------------ Unchanged order book ID: 203971 ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.