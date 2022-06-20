Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig! Ist das die Revolution im „P2E“-Sektor?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2022 | 12:17
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: GPX Medical AB changes name to Neola Medical AB (317/22)

As from June 28, 2022, GPX Medical AB will be listed under its new company
name, Neola Medical AB. 

New company name:     Neola Medical AB
------------------------------------------
New short name:      NEOLA      
------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0014829255  
------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 203971     
------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8
52800399.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.