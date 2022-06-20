Anzeige
Einzigartig! Ist das die Revolution im „P2E“-Sektor?!
20.06.2022
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices 20-Jun-2022 / 10:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement in May 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published a change to the export duty structure with effect from 10 June 2022. There has been no change to the export levy structure.

REA sells CPO into the local Indonesian market which is not subject to export levy or export duty. However, arbitrage between the Indonesian and international CPO markets normally results in a local price that is broadly in line with prevailing international prices after adjustment of the latter for delivery costs and export tariffs and restrictions. Changes to export tariffs and restrictions therefore have an indirect effect on the prices that REA achieves on sales of its CPO

Export tariffs comprise export duty and export levy. Both are calculated on a sliding scale by reference to a CPO reference price that is set periodically by the Indonesian government on the basis of CIF Rotterdam and other recognised benchmark CPO prices. The export tariffs applicable from 10 June 2022 are set out below. The incremental export duty for CPO and CPKO have not changed up to a reference price of less than USD1,000 per tonne but have increased from a reference price of more than USD1,000 per tonne from the previous rules.

The CPO reference price is USD1,700 per tonne for June and is expected to be USD1,646 per tonne from July 2022 which, being above USD1,500 per tonne, will result in total export tariffs of USD663 per tonne. This represents an increase of USD88 per tonne from the total export tariffs that were payable under the previous rules.

The domestic market obligation ("DMO") was re-introduced in June at a factor of 1:5 local to export. In order to obtain an export permit exporters are required to prove, through online government systems, that their DMO has been complied with. These processes have been slower than anticipated which has led to high domestic stocks of palm oil and its derivatives. The government has subsequently introduced an export mechanism for the acceleration of distribution to optimise and stabilise the production of palm oil that involves paying an additonal duty of USD200 per tonne which waives the DMO rules for exporters. This waiver program is valid until the 31 July 2022.

Combined export levy and export duty (before DMO waiver duty) applicable from 10 June 2022 

CPO reference price 
From      To  Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD       USD   USD  USD  USD    USD 
-       750  55  -  55   695 
751      800  75  3  78   722 
801      850  95  18  113   737 
851      900  115 33  148   752 
901      950  135 52  187   763 
951      1,000 155 74  229   771 
1,001     1,050 175 124 268   751 
1,051     1,100 195 148 311   757 
1,101     1,150 215 178 359   757 
1,151     1,200 235 201 401   764 
1,201     1,250 255 220 438   775 
1,251     1,300 275 240 475   785 
1,301     1,350 295 250 495   805 
1,351     1,400 315 260 515   825 
1,401     1,450 335 270 535   845 
1,451     1,500 355 280 555   865 
1,501     1,550 375 288 575   887 
*At top of band

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 169455 
EQS News ID:  1379343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
